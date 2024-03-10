'Saroj Kumar' was loosely inspired by Mammootty: Sreenivasan

Sreenivasan is an artist known for his immense contributions to the Malayalam film industry. However, due to health issues, he has become less active in recent times. One of his most iconic portrayals is that of Saroj Kumar in the film 'Udayananu Tharam'. Recently, Sreenivasan shared an intriguing anecdote about this character, revealing that Saroj Kumar was loosely inspired by Mammootty.

In an interview with an online portal, Sreenivasan reminisced about an incident involving Mammootty. He recounted, 'During the release of Mammootty's 'Mazhayethum Munpe' and Mohanlal's 'Spadikam', both films were doing exceptionally well at the box office. One day, while travelling with Mammootty and Cochin Haneefa for a meeting, Mammootty noticed movie posters on the roadside. He remarked that Mohanlal's face was prominently featured on the 'Spadikam' poster, whereas 'Mazhayethum Munpe' had multiple actors besides himself.

In jest, Mammootty suggested calling the producer to demand his picture be the sole highlight on the poster.' Sreenivasan humorously responded, 'I'll call him, but I'll ask for my pictures instead of yours.' This banter inspired the memorable scene in 'Udayananu Tharam' where Saroj Kumar boasts, 'My head, my full figure', based on Mammootty's remark.'