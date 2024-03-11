Oscars 2024: Here's the complete list of winners at the 96th Academy Awards

Los Angeles: Here's the complete list of Oscar winners at the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday, presented at a live, televised ceremony from Hollywood. Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' took home Seven Awards as 'Poor Things' directed by Yorgos Lanthimos won Four.

BEST PICTURE - 'Oppenheimer'

BEST ACTOR - Cillian Murphy, [Oppenheimer]

BEST ACTRESS - Emma Stone, [Poor Things]

BEST DIRECTOR - Christopher Nolan, [Oppenheimer]

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR- Robert Downey Jr., [Oppenheimer]

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS - Da’Vine Joy Randolph, [The Holdovers]

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY- 'American Fiction'

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY - 'Anatomy of a Fall'

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM - 'The Boy and the Heron'

BEST ANIMATED SHORT - 'War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko'

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE - 'The Zone of Interest', United Kingdom

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE - '20 Days in Mariupol'

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT - 'The Last Repair Shop'

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE - 'Oppenheimer'

BEST ORIGINAL SONG - 'What Was I Made For?' [Barbie]

BEST SOUND - 'The Zone of Interest'

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN - 'Poor Things'

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT - 'The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar'

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY - 'Oppenheimer'

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING - 'Poor Things'

BEST COSTUME DESIGN - 'Poor Things'

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS - 'Godzilla Minus One'

BEST FILM EDITING - 'Oppenheimer'