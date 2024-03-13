Music maestro A R Rahman delighted to work with Blessy on 'Aadujeevitham'

Music maestro A. R. Rahman has conveyed his delight in collaborating with director Blessy on their latest project, 'Aadujeevitham' slated for release on March 28 across multiple languages including Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Reflecting on his experience with the film, Rahman expressed his admiration for Blessy's unwavering passion for cinema, goodwill, storytelling, and humanity. He emphasized the honour he felt in working alongside such a dedicated and visionary filmmaker.

"Working with him taught me so much because he is a very patient person. I want to thank you for coming and supporting us. This movie is a story of all of us, we are all struggling in some kind of way," said Rahman, who was in the city here coinciding with the music launch of the film.

"For some people the struggle is internal, in the movie, the struggle of the hero is being trapped in a desert, but still, a lot of people are relating to this. Returning to the Malayalam film industry, I feel like I have come back home. Coming back in this way for such a special movie with such great people to support this, it is such an honour, and it has been a very interesting journey," said Rahman.

Talking about the music of the film, the hero of the film Prithviraj Sukumaran said he had the privilege of working in two films that Rahman sir had composed.

"Both the films had amazing music, but, I have done over 120 films and I do not remember another time when I have heard the score of a film after having done it entirely and then wished that I had the score with me when I was acting. I wish I could hear the music before each take now, but that is the process of cinema, you don’t get to do that. I would like to thank you for what you have done for the film, you are as big a character as Najeeb is in The Goat Life. It’s an amazing piece of work," said Prithviraj.

The film is based on the novel ‘Aadujeevitham’, one of the most popular best sellers ever from the Malayalam literary world, which has been translated into 12 different languages, including those that are foreign.

Penned by noted writer Benyamin it follows the true story of the life of a young man Najeeb, who in the early 90s migrates from the lush green shores of Kerala in search of the fortunes in a land abroad.

