Dhruv Vikram, Anupama Parameswaran team up for raw sports drama

The makers on Tuesday announced an untitled raw sports drama starring Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead, which will be a Mari Selvaraj directorial.

Selvaraj's untitled project marks the beginning of a multi-film alliance between Applause Entertainment and Neelam Studios, which is led by Pa Ranjith and producer Aditi Anand.

The inaugural project from this alliance is the highly anticipated sports drama, directed by the acclaimed director Mari Selvaraj, the creative force behind the recent blockbusters Maamannan and Karnan.

The project, which is scheduled to commence production in early 2024, is a tale of guts, grit and glory in the life of a young man where the whole world was a Goliath to his David.

A story of a man who defied the lines on his hand to achieve what no one thought possible, to choose sport over a gun, peace over violence and life over death.

Talking about the same, Sameer Nair, managing director, Applause Entertainment, said: "This partnership, starting with an extraordinary sports drama, underlines our commitment to weaving impactful narratives. Bringing together the brilliance of Pa Ranjith and the talent of Mari Selvaraj, supported by a talented ensemble, lays the foundation for us to carve a significant space in the vibrant world of South Indian cinema."

Pa Ranjith and Aditi Anand, Neelam Studios shared: "After the special success of Pariyerum Perumal, Neelam Studios is very excited to be partnering with Mari Selvaraj on this project."

Director Selvaraj said: "Pariyerum Perumal, my first film was with Pa Ranjith Anna. That was one major factor why the film reached such strong heights. It was a stepping stone for my next films as well. I'm pumped up and exhilarated to be joining hands with him once again now for my fifth film along with another strong partner - Applause Entertainment."

"It is with immense joy to say that this film is with Neelam Studios and Aditi Anand. She's a really good friend and a massive support as she has been following my works closely ever since Pariyerum Perumal and I'm glad to be working alongside her for this project," he further said.

Selvaraj added: "This film will be a raw sports drama which goes back to the roots of Kabaddi and to be working with Dhruv, a strong talented youngster will definitely add up different perspectives to the film. It is with no doubt that I say that this film will be an important milestone for all of us."

(With IANS inputs)