Rajamouli reveals Aadi as his favourite character in 'Premalu' at Telugu version's success meet

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 13, 2024 03:42 PM IST
Rajamouli and Shyam Mohan. Photo: Youtube

The success meet of the Telugu version of the Malayalam movie 'Premalu' was recently held, and director S. S. Rajamouli, who attended the event, lavished praise on the film. He also extended congratulations to the lead actors Naslen, Mamitha Baiju, Sangeeth Prathap, and Shyam Mohan.

Rajamouli expressed admiration for the Malayalam film industry's ability to consistently discover new talents, admitting to feeling a hint of envy. He expressed his hopes for lead actress Mamitha Baiju to achieve the same level of acclaim as Girija, who starred in 'Geethanjali', or Sai Pallavi.

"Action is my favourite genre," Rajamouli stated, highlighting his preference. He admitted to initially lacking interest when Karthikeya expressed interest in bringing 'Premalu' to Telugu audiences. However, upon watching the film in theatres, he found himself thoroughly entertained. He praised the film's writer for its humour and applauded Sangeeth's portrayal of his character.

Rajamouli commended Mamitha Baiju for her energetic performance, noting his admiration for her from the trailer. He admitted to initially underestimating Naslen's performance but was pleasantly surprised after watching the film. He particularly praised the character of Aadi, expressing appreciation for Shyam's portrayal of an IT professional's mannerisms.

