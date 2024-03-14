False, baseless! Hindi sitcom stars Munmun, Raj dispel engagement reports

Mumbai: Rumoured couple and actors Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat have dismissed their engagement rumours, hours after reports emerged that the duo exchanged rings at a private ceremony in Vadodara in Gujarat.

The 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' stars took to Instagram stories to respond to the news reports. Raj shared a statement which read: “Hello everyone, Just to clear things up, the news you've been seeing on social media is false & baseless. Team Raj Anadkat." Munmun also took to the Stories section and said: “Oh no not again… moving on to some ‘real’ news… CAA has been implemented guys. Congratulations. #fakenewsalert."

She shared another post holding a cup of tea, captioned: “‘FAKE' news toh chalti rehegi… But nothing beats evening tea with my girl gang." While Munmun, 36, plays Babita in the show, Raj, 27, portrayed the role of Tapu Jethalal Gada from 2017 to 2022. The show, which is based on the weekly column 'Duniya Ne Undha Chasma' by Tarak Mehta in 'Chitralekha' magazine, completed 4,000 episodes in February this year.