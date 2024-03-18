Mohanlal joins Instagram trend, delights fans with playful comment

Our Correspondent
Published: March 18, 2024 03:41 PM IST Updated: March 18, 2024 03:45 PM IST

Mohanlal has finally joined the recent Instagram trend that has been sweeping the platform. A group of youngsters posted a reel, declaring that they would only indulge in their biscuits if Lalettan, commented on their video. Much to everyone's delight, Mohanlal indeed left a comment on the video, adding an unexpected twist to the challenge.

In his comment, Mohanlal, wrote in Malayalam, "kazhikku mone, friendsinum kodukku," which translates to, "eat, son, give it to your friends also." His playful response further endeared him to his fans, showcasing his down-to-earth nature and sense of humour.

Numerous other reels had emerged, with people reaching out to their favourite stars, urging them to leave a comment on their videos. Stars like Naslen, Tovino Thomas, Jayasurya, and Basil Joseph had already embraced the trend, engaging with fans and adding to the fun by commenting on the respective reels, keeping the trend alive and vibrant.

