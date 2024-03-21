Dhanush set to portray Ilaiyaraaja in upcoming biopic; poster out

Dhanush unveiled the first poster of his upcoming movie on Wednesday, which is based on the life of legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja. Titled 'Ilaiyaraaja', the movie will be directed by Arun Matheswaran, who recently helmed Dhanush's latest release 'Captain Miller'.

Sharing the poster of the film on his social media pages, Dhanush expressed his honour, writing, "Honoured @ilaiyaraaja sir," in the caption.

The movie aims to chronicle the life and times of Ilaiyaraaja, who is revered as one of India's greatest music composers. Throughout a career spanning over five decades, Ilaiyaraaja has composed over 7,000 songs for more than 1,000 films and performed over 20,000 concerts across the globe.

'Ilaiyaraaja' will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi languages. It is backed by Connekkt Media, PK Prime Production, and Mercuri Movies, with Sriram Bakthisaran, C K Padma Kumar, Varun Mathur, Ilamparithy Gajendran, and Saurabh Mishra credited as producers. Nirav Shah will serve as the director of photography.