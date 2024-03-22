'Fighter', 'Oppenheimer', 'Ozler': New OTT releases to watch this weekend

The weekend is here and so are a bunch of new OTT releases. Movie buffs can sit back and relax as we bring you the list of new movies that are now available on your favourite OTT platforms.

Abraham Ozler

This Jayaram-starrer directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas is a crime thriller involving an insomniac cop Ozler who investigates a set of murders. The police officer is also haunted by the unsolved mystery behind the death of his wife and daughter and finds it hard to stay focused. However, he makes a shocking discovery in the course of his investigation. The film features Mammootty, Anaswara Rajan, Arjun Ashokan, Dileesh Pothan, among others in prominent roles.

Streaming on Disney+Hotstar

Oppenheimer

This Oscar award-winning movie features Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr and Emily Blunt in lead roles and is based on the life of American theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer who oversees the detonation of the first atomic bomb. Oppenheimer played by Cillian is the director of the Manhattan Los Alamos Laboratory. Under Christopher Nolan's able hands, the film takes a unique trajectory and is considered to be an ingenious blend of science and drama.

Streaming on JioCinema

Fighter

The aerial action drama featuring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the lead is directed by 'Pathaan' director Siddharth Anand. The film follows a terrorist operation and a counter attack organised by the Indian Air Force involving Squadron Leaders Patty, Minni, Taj, Bash and Sukhi. The film is reportedly inspired by the Pulwama attack, which killed 40 Central Reserve Police Force, escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

Streaming on Netflix

Ae Watan Mere Watan

The film by Kannan Iyer follows a brave girl who starts an underground radio station during the Quit India movement. The film co-written by Darab Farooqui and Kannan Iyer stars Sara Ali Khan, Alexx O'Nell and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles.

Streaming on Prime Video