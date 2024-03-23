Advance booking for 'Aadujeevitham' opens today, anticipation peaks

Malayalis are eagerly anticipating the release of the movie 'Aadujeevitham', given the immense buzz surrounding it. The film stars Prithviraj in the lead role and is directed by Blessy. It is based on the book 'Aadujeevitham', penned by Benyamin.

Adding to the excitement, the movie's makers have announced that advance bookings will commence today.

Prithviraj Sukumaran, who shared his experience working on 'The Goat Life', stated, “It’s been a long journey and not an easy one; after a decade-long wait, the audience gets to watch the fruit of our hard work and turmoil. From the Covid days to today, 'The Goat Life' has been an unexpected and unforgettable journey. It has been an honour to be a part of Blessy sir’s vision and watch a maestro like A.R.Rahman bring music to life. 'The Goat Life' is more than just a movie for us; it’s a story that has touched our hearts and will stay with us forever. We hope the audience feels the same.”