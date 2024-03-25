Prithviraj's 'Aadujeevitham' receives rave reviews from Telugu filmmakers at special premiere

Prithviraj's much-anticipated film, 'Aadujeevitham', is scheduled to hit theatres on March 28. Recently, Prithviraj organized a special premiere of the movie specifically for Telugu filmmakers. Mythri Movie Makers is handling the distribution of the movie in Telugu. The film received a fantastic reception from the Telugu filmmakers, who expressed their opinion that the movie is a classic. They also praised Prithviraj for delivering a brilliant performance in the film.

Prithviraj himself attended the premiere, joining the makers who have been actively promoting the movie through extensive campaigns.

The journey of 'Aadujeevitham' began in 2008, with the filming process commencing in 2018. Remarkably, the shooting of the movie was completed in 2023, marking it as the longest production period for a Malayalam film. With its grand scale and high expectations, the film is anticipated to be one of the biggest movies in Prithviraj's career. Amala Paul stars as the lead actress in the film.

Based on the book of the same name by acclaimed writer Benyamin, 'Aadujeevitham' promises to captivate audiences with its compelling story.