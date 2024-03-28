14 years of passion: Suriya extends support to Prithviraj's Aadujeevitham

Actor Suriya has always been a keen follower of Malayalam cinema. Recently, he took to his social media platform, X, to share the trailer of 'Aadujeevitham' and extend his best wishes to the entire team. He wrote, “14 years of passion to tell a story of survival #Aadujeevitham. This transformation and effort to bring this together can happen only once in a lifetime! Heartiest wishes to @DirectorBlessy, Team @PrithviOfficial, and @arrahman Sir for a grand release.” The movie released worldwide today.

The journey of 'Aadujeevitham' began in 2008, with the filming process starting in 2018. The shooting was completed after a span of five years in 2023, making it the longest production period for a Malayalam film.

With its grand scale and high expectations, the film is anticipated to be one of the biggest hits in Prithviraj's career. Amala Paul plays the leading lady in the film, which is based on the book of the same name by acclaimed writer Benyamin. Oscar winners A.R. Rahman and Resul Pookutty are also associated with 'Aadujeevitham'.