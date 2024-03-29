Prithviraj's 'Aadujeevitham' garners massive response, crosses Rs 15 crore globally

Prithviraj's 'Aadujeevitham', which premiered in theatres yesterday, has been receiving an overwhelming response from the audience. Even without fan shows, the movie managed to collect Rs 4.8 crore in Kerala alone. Globally, the film's collections have surpassed Rs 15 crore, with over Rs 7 crore earned in India, according to trade analysts.

Remarkably, this is the first time a Malayalam movie has earned Rs 1 crore from Karnataka, and it is also performing exceptionally well in Tamil Nadu. Audiences have been showering the movie with praise, already hailing it as a classic.

'Aadujeevitham' holds the distinction of having the highest budget ever in Malayalam cinema. The film's journey began in 2008, with filming commencing in 2018. After a five-year-long production period, the shooting was completed in 2023, marking the longest production duration for a Malayalam film.