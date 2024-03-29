From 'Patna Shukla' to 'The Great Indian Kapil Show': New OTT releases this week

Excited to know about the latest OTT releases? Well, look no further as we bring you a list of films and series you should not skip this weekend.

A Gentleman in Moscow (English)

This English drama series follows the life of Russian aristocrat Alexander Rostov. Set against the backdrop of the Bolshevik Revolution, Rostov is sentenced to permanent house arrest at the Metropol Hotel in Moscow, saving him from execution. As he adjusts to his new life within the hotel amidst the political upheaval, he forms unexpected friendships.

Streaming on Jio Cinema from March 29.

Patna Shukla (Hindi)

Raveena Tandon stars as Tanvi Shukla, a small-town lawyer and homemaker determined to expose an educational scam in Bihar. The story focuses on Tanvi's struggles to balance her professional and personal life while seeking justice. The film features a talented ensemble cast including Anushka Kaushik, Manav Vij, and Chandan Roy, among others. Arbaaz Khan returns to the role of producer after a four-year hiatus.

Streaming on Disney + Hotstar from March 29.

The Great Indian Kapil Show (Hindi)

India's beloved comedian Kapil Sharma returns with his hit show, now exclusively on OTT platforms. Sporting a fresh new look, Kapil reunites with Sunil Grover, renowned for his character Gutthi. Each week, viewers can look forward to a lineup of celebrities joining the fun-filled chat with Kapil. The show will also star Krushna Abhishek, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur, and Archana Puran Singh.

Streaming on Netflix from March 30.

Renegade Nell (English)

Set in the 18th century, 'Renegade Nell' is an adventurous action drama centred on Nell Jackson, a woman wrongly accused who rises to become the most infamous outlaw in 18th-century England. Guided by the magical spirit Billy Blind, she discovers her destiny is greater than she imagined. The cast features Louisa Harland as Nell Jackson, Frank Dillane as Charles Devereux, and Alice Kremelberg as Sofia Wilmot, among others.

Streaming on Disney + Hotstar from March 29.