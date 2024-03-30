Doctors fulfill Daniel Balaji's wish, donates actor's eyes after his death

Actor Daniel Balaji's sudden demise has left fans and family devastated. The actor who was known for playing iconic antagonist roles in several Tamil and Telugu movies, breathed his last at a private hospital in Chennai on Friday. Now, reports have emerged that the actor had pledged the donation of his eyes and his final wish was fulfilled by doctors who treated him at a private hospital in Kottivakam in Chennai.

In 2021, the family of the late Telugu actor Puneeth Rajkumar had also set an example when they donated his eyes soon after he was declared dead.

Balaji who received critical acclaim for his role as Srikanth IPS in the film 'Kaaka Kaaka' also played an antagonist in 'Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu', which is is considered to be his most celebrated role. He has also acted in a couple of Malayalam films. Balaji's death has come as a shock to many in the film industry. Several actors, directors and producers expressed grief over the actor's death.

The actor's mortal remains will be brought to his residence in Puraswaikam in Chennai and will be laid to rest on Saturday evening.