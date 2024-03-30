'Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu'-fame Daniel Balaji dies of heart attack in Chennai

Tamil actor Daniel Balaji, best known for playing iconic roles in 'Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu' and 'Kaakha Kaakha', died of a heart attack in Chennai on Friday night. The actor was rushed to a hospital at Kottivakam after he complained of a heart attack. Though he received treatment, his life could not be saved.

Daniel, who was born in Chennai, also acted in a couple of Malayalam films. The actor played the role of Ezhumalai in Mammootty-starrer 'Black'. He also appeared in Mohanlal's film 'Bhagavan'. He was last seen in Malayalam in 'Paisa Paisa', where he played the role of an auto driver.

Balaji received critical acclaim for his role as Srikanth IPS in the film 'Kaaka Kaaka', headlined by Suriya and directed by Gautham Menon. He played an antagonist in 'Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu', which is is considered to be his most celebrated role.

Balaji's death has come as a shock to many in the film industry. Several actors, directors and producers expressed grief over the actor's death.

The actor's mortal remains will be brought to his residence in Puraswaikam in Chennai and will be laid to rest on Saturday evening.