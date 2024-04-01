Extended version of 'Aadujeevitham' to thrill audiences on OTT: Report

As Prithviraj's 'Aadujeevitham' continues its successful run in cinemas, audiences are eagerly anticipating updates on its OTT release. Many are looking forward to watching the uncensored version of this survival drama. Originally designed as an emotionally charged story with a runtime exceeding 3 hours and 30 minutes, the film was edited to fit traditional feature film lengths.

As per OTT Play, Blessy has confirmed the upcoming release of the uncut version, promising a more immersive experience. The movie is reportedly set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar after its theatrical run, offering audiences a deeper insight into the protagonist's journey.

Produced by Visual Romance, 'Aadujeevitham' also features Amala Paul, K.R. Gokul, as well as Hollywood actor Jimmy Jean-Louis and Arab actors Talib al Balushi and RikAby in pivotal roles.

Academy Award winners A R Rahman and Resul Pookutty have given music and sound design, respectively.