Actress Aparna Das and Actor Deepak Parambol set to tie the knot: Reports

Our Correspondent
Published: April 02, 2024 04:47 PM IST
Actress Aparna Das and Actor Deepak Parambol

Actress Aparna Das and actor Deepak Parambol are reportedly gearing up to tie the knot soon, and a photo of their wedding invitation is making rounds on social media. 

Aparna Das made her debut in the film 'Njan Prakashan' and gained recognition for her role in 'Manoharam'. She also ventured into Tamil cinema with a role in Thalapathy Vijay's 'Beast' and starred as the lead heroine in the movie 'Dada' last year. Her performances have garnered appreciation from both audiences and critics.

On the other hand, Deepak Parambol entered the film industry with Vineeth Sreenivasan's 'Malarvaadi Arts Club'. He has since appeared in several hit films, including 'Thattathin Marayathu', 'Thira', 'Rakshadhikari Baiju Oppu', and 'Kannur Squad'.

