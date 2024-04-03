Geethu Mohandas, Yash film 'Toxic' to begin shoot in Karnataka

Mumbai: Geethu Mohandas’s ‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups’, is all set to go on the floors. There are reports that the first leg of the shoot will begin in Karnataka. The makers have already erected huge sets for the shoot and have involved several technicians in India to make the project a reality.

"Due to the lack of optimal facilities, all our big films end up being shot outside the state. Yash has long expressed that concern, and to change that, we at KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations are kickstarting the shooting of ‘Toxic’ in Karnataka," the producers said in a statement.

"We have already erected massive sets, creating many job opportunities and avenues for people at ground level, technicians and budding talent in the state. We are working towards making a film of global potential."

"As producers, we had options from various locations in India and abroad. The film has onboard actors and technicians from multiple industries, even international talent, and setting up a base there would have been more economical. However, Yash and KVN took the initiative to establish ‘Toxic’ HQ in Karnataka before we shoot parts of the film in locations elsewhere, and showcase the tremendous potential of our people," as per the statement.

The film, which is scheduled to hit the screens on April 10 next year, is being co-produced by Venkat K. Narayana’s KVN Productions and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations.