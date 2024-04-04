Actor Meera Jasmine’s father Joseph Philip passes away

Actor Meera Jasmine's father Joseph Philip, who was residing in Ernakulam for the past few years, has passed away. He was 83. According to reports, Joseph was battling age-related illness. Joseph who is a Thiruvalla native spent several years in Mumbai. Though he returned to Thiruvalla, he moved to Ernakulam with his family a few years ago. His wife Aleyamma Joseph is from Edathua in Alappuzha.

The couple have five children, including Meera, who is the youngest sibling. His mortal remains will be brought to his house at Vikas Nagar Bhavan at Kadavanthara in Ernakulam on Saturday. The funeral ceremony will be held at Elanthoor Marthoma Valia Pally, where his mortal remains will be laid to rest on Sunday.

Jomon, Jenny Susan, Sara Roabin and Jorji Joseph are Meera’s siblings. Her sister Jenny debuted in Malayalam films with the movie ‘School Bus’. Her brother Jorji is working as an assistant cinematographer in Mollywood.

Meera made her debut with the Malayalam film ‘Soothradharan’ directed by Lohithadas starring Dileep. The film was a huge commercial success. She then went on to act in several successful films in various languages. She returned to Mollywood after a brief hiatus and was last seen in the Malayalam movie ‘Queen Elizabeth’ opposite Narain.