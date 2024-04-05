From 'Scoop' to 'Farrey': New OTT releases this week

It's an interesting weekend for cinema buffs as a bunch of hit movies and series have released on popular streaming platforms. Here's our pick of films you need to watch this weekend on OTT.

Parasyte: The Grey (Korean)

'Parasyte: The Grey' is a South Korean sci-fi horror TV series co-written and directed by Yeon Sang-ho. Based on Hitoshi Iwaaki's manga series 'Parasyte', the show portrays a battle against unknown parasitic creatures that inhabit humans and carry out murders.

Streaming from Netflix from April 5.

Scoop (English)

'Scoop' is an upcoming British biographical drama film featuring Gillian Anderson, Rufus Sewell, Billie Piper, and Keeley Hawes. Directed by Philip Martin, the movie offers a dramatic portrayal of the behind-the-scenes efforts to secure journalist Emily Maitlis' 2019 BBC television interview with Prince Andrew. The screenplay, penned by Peter Moffat, is based on the experiences of former Newsnight editor Sam McAlister.

Streaming on Netflix from April 5.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (Hindi)

The romantic comedy features Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles and is the directorial debut of Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. In the film, Shahid plays a robot scientist who begins to develop feelings for Kriti's character, Sifra, a highly intelligent female robot.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from April 5.

Farrey (Hindi)

'Farrey' is a film directed by Soumendra Padhi, starring Alizeh Agnihotri in a pivotal role, alongside Ronit Roy, Sahil Mehta, Zeyn Shaw, Prasanna Bisht, and Shipka Shukla. It is an official remake of the 2017 Thai movie 'Bad Genius'. The film premiered at the 54th International Film Festival of India and hit theatres on November 24, 2023.

Streaming on ZEE5 from April 5.

How To Date Billy Walsh (English)

'How To Date Billy Walsh' is a coming-of-age film that explores the life of Archie, who is smitten by Amelia. When he musters the courage to confess his feelings to her, he learns that she has already developed a crush on a new transfer student.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from April 5.