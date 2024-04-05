Rashmika Mandanna's striking first look as Srivalli in 'Pushpa: The Rise' revealed on her birthday

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 05, 2024 04:54 PM IST
Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli. Photo: X/Mythri Movie Makers

As Rashmika Mandanna celebrated her 28th birthday on April 5, the creators of 'Pushpa: The Rise' unveiled her first look as the striking Srivalli from the upcoming film.
In the poster released by Mythri Movie Makers on X (previously known as Twitter), the actress sports vermillion on her forehead. She is dressed in a vibrant green saree, complemented by elaborate gold jewelry, and presents an intense gaze in her pose.

Mythri Movie Makers captioned the image: “Our 'Srivalli' says three more days to witness #Pushpa2TheRuleTeaser. Get ready for goosebumps stuff on April 8 #PushpaMassJaathara #Pushpa2TheRule.”

The first instalment of the action-drama starring Allu Arjun was released in 2021.
It followed the story of a coolie, Pushpa Raj, in the smuggling syndicate of a rare wood. Directed by Sukumar, the film also stars Fahadh Faasil.
(With IANS inputs)

