Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth file for divorce after living separately for 2 years: Report

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 08, 2024 04:04 PM IST
Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, Dhanush. Photo: Instagram/Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth

Aishwarya Rajinikanth and Dhanush, who announced their separation over two years ago, have now initiated divorce proceedings. According to an India Today report, the couple recently filed for divorce at the Chennai family court.

Citing sources, India Today reported that Dhanush and Aishwarya have opted for divorce by mutual consent under Section 13 B. Their petition is set to be heard in court soon. The couple has been living separately for the past two years.

Following their separation, Aishwarya made a directorial comeback with the film 'Lal Salaam'. The movie also stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles. Meanwhile, Dhanush's latest appearance was in 'Captain Miller', which premiered on Prime Video on February 9.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT