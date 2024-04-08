‘Animal’ director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is confident that his next film ‘Spirit’ headlined by rebel star Prabhas will collect Rs 150 crore in the opening day. “If everything goes as planned with the teaser, trailer and songs pre-release, our film will easily collect Rs 150 crore on the first day of its release in India alone. Also, given my combination with Prabhas, along with the satellite and digital rights, we will surely recover the budget of our film,” he said.

Sandeep, in his interview, with Baradwaj Rangan for Galatta Plus, said he has completed writing 60 per cent of the film's script and the shoot of the movie is expected to begin in December this year.

Sandeep Reddy’s previous movies ‘Arjun Reddy’ and ‘Animal’ were blockbusters. Though he has many followers, there are people who disagree with the kind of content he promotes through his films. Many people, including Mollywood actor Parvathy Thiruvothu, called the filmmaker out for glorifying misogyny in the past. ‘Animal’ which revolved around a son’s undying yet irrational love for his father, was criticised for showing female characters in poor light.