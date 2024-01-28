Netizens demand removal of Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' from Netflix just like 'Annapoorani'

Ranbir Kapoor's latest film, 'Animal,' directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has been making headlines since its release, but unfortunately, not for the right reasons. Despite its notable success at the box office, the movie faced severe criticism from netizens who deemed it highly misogynistic and accused it of promoting toxic masculinity.

I’m an Indian Hindu woman disturbed by the movie Animal which shows an Indian man having affairs outside marriage. Cultural heritage what makes India & this movie disturbs the “one man one wife” concept of this country. Plz take action. — Ana De Friesmass 2.0 (@ka_fries2366) January 27, 2024

The film has recently made its debut on Netflix, rekindling discussions around its controversial content. Some netizens are now urging for the removal of 'Animal' from Netflix, drawing parallels with the removal of Nayanthara's 'Annapoorani.' Concerns about the portrayal of an Indian man engaging in extramarital affairs have prompted comments reflecting cultural apprehensions, with one user expressing discomfort over the movie challenging the traditional 'one man, one wife' concept in Indian culture.

However, amidst the calls for removal, there are contrasting opinions. Some argue against such measures, believing that removing movies merely reflects intolerant behaviour. The debate continues as viewers grapple with the impact of the film's content on cultural values.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles, 'Animal' also features Bobby Deol as the antagonist, Abrar. Despite his limited screen time, Bobby Deol's performance managed to break the internet, adding another layer to the film's mixed reception.