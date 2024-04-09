'Aavesham' pre-release buzz peaks with record-breaking advance bookings

Fahadh Faasil starrer 'Aavesham' has soared to new heights with pre-sales figures surpassing Rs 70 lakhs. Directed by Jithu Madhavan, known for his work on 'Romancham,' the film's pre-release buzz signals promising prospects for its box office performance.

According to reports from Filmibeat, 'Aavesham' has emerged as the frontrunner among the Vishu releases, boasting significant advance bookings.

'Aavesham' was announced in March 2023, with Jithu Madhavan helming the project and Fahadh Faasil portraying the titular role of a gangster based in Bangalore. Positioned as a spin-off of Madhavan's debut film, 'Romancham,' the movie is co-produced by Nazriya Nazim, Fahadh Faasil, and Anwar Rasheed, slated for release under their respective banners, Anwar Rasheed Entertainment and Fahadh Faasil and Friends.