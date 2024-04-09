Malayali actor Sujith Rajendran succumbs to injuries after road accident in Kochi

Actor Sujith Rajendran who made his acting debut with filmmaker Sugeet's bilingual movie 'Kinavalli' in 2018, passed away in a road accident in Kochi. The actor was hospitalised a week ago and was battling for his life. He succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday morning.

The accident took place in front of The Alwaye Settlement Higher Secondary School on the Aluva-Paravoor Road in Ernakulam.

Sujith was raised in Dubai and returned to Kerala to pursue acting. He had initially worked in an American multinational company before getting the opportunity to work as an actor. Apart from acting, Sujith was a passionate dancer and was trained in classical dance. He also lent his voice for a song in 'Kinavalli'.

Sujith has acted in films featuring Sunny Leone in the lead, including 'Marathon' and 'Rangeela'. In one of his videos, he had mentioned that he hoped to be part of several movies in the South Indian industry. He has mostly played comedy characters and appeared as a villain once in his career.