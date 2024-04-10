No plans to share any wedding photos or videos on social media: Taapsee Pannu

Actor Taapsee Pannu, who recently tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend and badminton player, Mathias Boe, in a private ceremony, has clarified that she did not intend to keep her wedding a secret. In an interview with Hindustan Times, she explained that her decision to keep the celebrations private was to avoid public scrutiny on her personal life.

According to Taapsee, she understands that being in the public eye comes with a certain level of scrutiny, but she wanted to shield her partner and the attendees of the wedding from unnecessary attention. She emphasized that she signed up for this scrutiny, but her partner and wedding guests did not.

Furthermore, Taapsee mentioned that she has no plans to share any photos or videos from her wedding on social media. However, despite her intentions, her wedding video has already been circulated on social media platforms by her fan accounts.