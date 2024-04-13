Kerala court freezes bank accounts of 'Manjummel Boys' producers

Ernakulam: A subordinate court in Ernakulam directed a bank on Saturday to freeze the accounts of the 'Manjummel Boys' producers based on a petition filed by a resident of Aroor.

Additional sub-judge Sunil Varkey issued the order after petitioner Siraj Valiyathara approached the court, alleging that the producers of 'Manjummel Boys,' Parava Films and partner Shawn Antony, had promised him a 40 per cent share of the profits after the film's release, as he had invested Rs 7 crore in the project. In his petition, Siraj claimed that the other producers had gone back on their word and had yet to provide him with any money.

'Manjummel Boys' was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 20 crore. However, the film, which hit theatres on February 22 this year, had collected over Rs 200 crore by March, earning a place in history as the first Malayalam film to enter the Rs 200 crore club. The survival thriller, featuring Sreenath Bhasi and Soubin Shahir in the lead roles, was well-received in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.