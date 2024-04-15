Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to bankroll two new Netflix shows

Los Angeles: Prince Harry and former actor Meghan Markle will produce two Netflix shows, the streaming service has announced. The first new series will focus on cooking, gardening, entertaining and friendship. The show is being 'curated' by Markle, who is serving as an executive producer, Netflix said.

The second series will follow the U.S. Open Polo Championship in Wellington, Florida, and offer a look at the competition and the polo industry's social scene. Markle and Prince Harry are both executive producers of the polo show.

According to reports, both the shows are in the early stages of production. The titles and release dates will be announced in the coming months, said the streaming giant.

The projects are part of a multi-year deal between Netflix and Archewell Productions, which was founded by the royal couple in 2020 after they stepped down as senior members of Britain's royal family and moved to the United States. The new series follow other projects from the couple, including 2022 Netflix documentary 'Harry & Meghan.'