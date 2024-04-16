Fahadh Faasil's 'Aavesham' races towards Rs 50 crore milestone

Fahadh Faasil's 'Aavesham' continues its triumphant run in theatres, with its success evident in the box office numbers. As the film surpasses the five-day mark since its release, it inches closer to the prestigious Rs 50 crore mark. During the initial five days, the movie raked in over Rs 3 crore each day, contributing to its impressive global box office collection of Rs 48 crore thus far.

In Kerala, the film opened with a staggering Rs 3.5 crore on its first day, while globally, it amassed Rs 10.57 crore. Maintaining its momentum, 'Aavesham' consistently maintained a global collection of over Rs 10 crore in the following days. The weekend saw a significant surge, particularly on Sunday, with a collection of Rs 11 crore. The film has been receiving positive responses from Tamil Nadu audiences as well.

Directed by Jithu Madhavan, 'Aavesham' marks his second directorial venture and is poised to be a blockbuster. Similar to 'Romancham,' the film is set in Bengaluru, focusing on three college students—Bibi, Santhan, and Aju—who join Ranga's (Fahadh) gang to confront their formidable seniors.