Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who was last seen in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ has filed an FIR with Mumbai Police against a fake Congress advertisement. The actor alleged that the political party manipulated a clip from an episode of the TV show 'Satyamev Jayate' hosted by him 10 years, to target the ruling BJP party.

In the purported 27-second clip, which seems to have been edited using artificial intelligence (AI) technology, Khan can be seen talking about staying away from rhetoric.

The spokesperson for the actor said while the actor has raised electoral awareness through Election Commission campaigns through the years, he has never promoted any political party. "We want to clarify that Mr Aamir Khan has never endorsed any political party throughout his 35-year career. He has dedicated his efforts to raising awareness through Election Commission public awareness campaigns for many past elections.

"We are alarmed by the recent viral video alleging that Aamir Khan is promoting a particular political party. He would like to clarify that this is a fake video and totally untrue. He has reported the matter to various authorities related to this issue, including filing an FIR with the Cyber Crime Cell of the Mumbai Police," Khan's spokesperson said in a statement. The 'Laal Singh Chaddha' actor also urged all citizens to come out and vote and be an active part of the electoral process, his spokesperson added.