Actor Ajith Kumar arrived at Thiruvanmiyur polling booth to cast his vote as Tamil Nadu went to the polls on Friday. The actor was seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans. He arrived alone. His wife and former actor Shalini is expected to cast her vote later.

Ajith also posed for photographers and showed off his inked finger after casting his vote. Tamil Nadu is one of the few states to go to the Lok Sabha polls in Phase 1. Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Mizoram, Nagaland, Puducherry, Sikkim and Lakshadweep are the other states and Union Territories that are part of the phase 1 of elections.

There will also be voting in 12 seats in Rajasthan, eight in Uttar Pradesh, six in Madhya Pradesh, five seats each in Assam and Maharashtra, four in Bihar, three in West Bengal, two in Manipur and one seat each in Tripura, Jammu and Kashmir and Chhattisgarh.

Besides Ajith, Rajinikanth who never fails to exercise his duty, also reportedly cast his vote at a polling booth in Stella Maris College in Chennai. Actor Sivakarthikeyan and wife Aarthi also cast their votes at their polling booths.