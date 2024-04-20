Sandeep Reddy Vanga threatens to replace Adil Hussain's face in 'Kabir Singh' after actor bashes movie

'Animal' filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga and actor Adil Hussain have entered into a heated argument after the latter said he regretted doing Sandeep's previous film 'Kabir Singh'. The actor had played a cameo as a college dean in the movie, which was criticised previously for glorifying misogyny. Adil in a recent interview with a podcast channel said the only film he regretted doing was 'Kabir Singh'.

Read Also: Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal': Sandeep Reddy Vanga's fresh take on a toxic masculinity tale | Review

'That's (Kabir Singh) the only film in my life that I have done without reading the script, without seeing the movie, which is based on. I went and did it and I liked the scene. The scene I did is good, so I though the film was also going to be good. So I went to watch the film and I thought. 'What am I doing here?' You have no idea how I felt. I felt so embarrassed,” he said. “I regret it till today. The only movie I have regretted doing is that film...Kabir Singh,” he said.

Sandeep retaliated strongly against the statement and threatened to replace Adil Hussain's facein the movie. 'Ur 'belief' in 30 art films didn't get as much fame to u as ur 'regret' of one blockbuster film did. I regret casting u, knowing that ur greed is bigger than ur passion. NOW, I'll save u from the shame by replacing ur face with AI help (sic), he wrote.

Many criticised Sandeep's statement saying Adil Hussain is an actor who has proved himself with many films and was someone who did not need validation for his acting through a film like 'Kabir Singh'.