Jewellery worth Rs 1 crore stolen from filmmaker Joshiy's house in Kochi

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 20, 2024 10:25 AM IST Updated: April 20, 2024 02:39 PM IST
Filmmaker Joshiy resides with his son Abhilash at Panampilly Nagar in Kochi. Photo | Facebook

Veteran director Joshiy's residence at Panampilly Nagar in Kochi was burgled on Saturday early morning, with the thieves reportedly fleeing with gold and diamond ornaments worth Rs 1 crore. The incident reportedly took place at 1.30 am.
Joshiy resides with his son and director Abhilash, who was not present at the house when the incident took place. According to the police, the robbers entered the filmmaker's house through a window leading to the kitchen.

Fingerprint experts inspecting Joshiy's house at B Street in Panampilly Nagar in Kochi on Saturday morning. Photo | Manorama (Attlee Fernandez)


Joshiy who is known for delivering several hits during the1980s and 1990s, including 'New Delhi' and 'No 20 Madras Mail', had recently directed the Joju George-starrer 'Antony', which hit theatres last year. The movie featured Kalyani Priyadarshan and Asha Sharath in lead roles. Joshiy has been residing at Panampilly Nagar for several years. His son Abhilash had directed the 2023 movie 'King of Kotha', featuring Dulquer Salman in the lead.

