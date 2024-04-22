Aadujeevitham' soars past Rs 150 crore mark, continues box office triumph

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 22, 2024 10:33 AM IST Updated: April 22, 2024 11:04 AM IST
Aadujeevitham posters. Photo: IMDb

Aadujeevitham, the gripping survival saga featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran and helmed by director Blessy, continues to thrill audiences worldwide, firmly establishing its stronghold at the box office. Despite the emergence of new blockbuster releases in the following weeks, the film has sustained its momentum, garnering significant success both domestically and internationally.

Recently, Prithviraj Sukumaran took to his X account to share the latest box office milestone achieved by the film. With pride, he announced that "Aadujeevitham" has now crossed the remarkable Rs 150 crore mark globally, reaffirming its status as a cinematic sensation.

In his post, Prithviraj unveiled a striking new poster of the film, adorned with the words "150 cr+ GBOC 25 days”. Accompanying the poster was a heartfelt caption expressing gratitude to the audience for their steadfast love and support, acknowledging the film's journey towards conquering new heights and leaving an indelible mark on the global stage.

RELATED ARTICLES

Based on the 2008 bestselling novel by Benyamin, 'Aadujeevitham' follows Najeeb, a Malayali immigrant labourer who is forced into slavery as a goatherd on a secluded farm in Saudi Arabia. Produced by Visual Romance, the film also stars Amala Paul, KR Gokul, Hollywood actor Jimmy Jean-Louis, and Arab actors Talib al Balushi and RikAby in pivotal roles.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT