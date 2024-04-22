Mohanlal shares sneak peek of 'L360' first-day shoot

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 22, 2024 02:07 PM IST
Mohanlal and Shobana. Photo: Instagram

Excitement ripples through the Malayalam film industry as Mohanlal and Shobana, reunite on the set of Tharun Moorthy's directorial venture, tentatively titled 'L360.' After a prolonged break, the actors are poised to enthral audiences once again with their much-anticipated collaboration on this upcoming project.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Mohanlal offered fans a glimpse behind the scenes of 'L360' as filming commenced. Sharing BTS pictures from the first day of shooting, the veteran actor expressed gratitude and sought blessings for the venture helmed by director Tharun Moorthy and produced by M. Renjith under Rejaputhra Visual Media.

"On the set, join in prayers as we commence filming the project led by director Tharun Moorthy and produced by M. Renjith under Rejaputhra Visual Media. I express my deepest gratitude and seek your blessings as I embark on my 360th film venture. #L360 #MRenjith #TharunMoorthy #Shobana #RejaputhraVisualMedia," Mohanlal's note read.

