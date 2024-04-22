Ranveer Singh takes legal action against AI-generated deepfake criticizing government

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh recently took legal action by filing an FIR after an AI-generated video of him surfaced from Kashi, where he was seen criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. The video went viral, showing him expressing dissatisfaction with the ruling party's approach towards addressing the nation's issues.

Ranveer opted to address the matter through legal channels and lodged a police complaint against those responsible for spreading the misleading video. A spokesperson for the actor confirmed the filing of the complaint, stating that the FIR was registered against the individual or entity behind the dissemination of the AI-generated deepfake video.

Following the actor's complaint, the Cyber Crime Cell initiated an investigation, based on the contents of the FIR, to determine the origins and intentions behind the video's creation and dissemination.