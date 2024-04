Legend recognises legend: A R Rahman wishes Taylor Swift all the best for her new album

Music composer A.R. Rahman extended his wishes to American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift for her latest studio album, 'The Tortured Poets Department'. Rahman, who recently garnered acclaim for his chart-topping album for the Imtiaz Ali directorial 'Amar Singh Chamkila', took to social media on Wednesday to convey his best wishes to Swift. Sharing the album cover, he wrote, "All the best @taylorswift13 for your latest album #THETORTUEDPOETSDEPARTMENT (sic)."

'The Tortured Poets Department' is the 11th studio album by Swift for which she has worked with Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessne.

The album was announced by Swift at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards on February 4, 2024. It became the most streamed album on Spotify in a single day with 300 million streams.

Swift not only claimed the top spot, but also secured her position as the most-streamed artiste in a single day on the platform.

She created the album while working on her Eras Tour. It is a double album, with the second part, subtitled 'The Anthology', released two hours after the first.

American rapper-singer Post Malone features on the opening track 'Fortnight', which was released as the lead single.

