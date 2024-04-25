Election Commission's SVEEP Youth Icon Mamitha Baiju's name missing from voters list

'Premalu' star Mamitha Baiju who was selected as the Youth Icon of the Election Commission's recently started SVEEP (Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation) programme in Kottayam will not be able to cast her vote this time. The reason? The actor's name is missing from the voters list. Her father Dr Baiju said the 22-year-old actor has not been able to ensure her name in the voters list due to her hectic schedule.

The incident came to light when political parties visited the young actor's residence in Kottayam to seek her vote as Kerala goes to the Lok Sabha polls on Friday. Mamitha was selected as the Youth Icon in Kottayam under the recently started SVEEP programme to encourage young women voters to exercise their franchise. The Election Commission selects influential people as their Youth Icons in every district. Mamitha Baiju shot to fame after her widely acclaimed performance in Girish AD's 'Super Sharanya'. Her performance as Reenu in 'Premalu' was also well appreciated.