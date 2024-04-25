Don't miss out! These 5 movies are leaving Netflix India at the end of April

Every month, a slew of movies and TV shows bid adieu to streaming platforms, prompting viewers to catch their favourites before they vanish. If you're in India, here are 5 movies on Netflix you shouldn't miss before they depart by the end of April.

Minions: The Rise of Gru

During the 1970s, a youthful Gru endeavours to join the ranks of the Vicious 6, a band of supervillains who have ousted their leader, the renowned fighter Wild Knuckles. However, his interview takes a disastrous turn, leading Gru and his Minions to flee with the Vicious 6 in relentless pursuit. Fortunately, an unexpected mentor emerges in the form of Wild Knuckles himself, teaching Gru that even villains require assistance from their allies.

Last day to watch: April 30.

Munich

Following the tragic murder of 11 Israeli athletes and their coach at the 1972 Olympics, the Israeli government covertly tasks Avner Kaufman (played by Eric Bana) with executing a series of calculated retaliations. Supported by a driver (portrayed by Daniel Craig), a forger (Hanns Zischler), a bomb-maker (Mathieu Kassovitz), and a former soldier (Ciarán Hinds), Avner embarks on a global mission, aiming at 11 specific targets. However, as the body count rises, Avner grapples with the ethical implications of his actions.

Last day to watch: April 30.

Catch Me If You Can

Frank Abagnale, Jr. (Leonardo DiCaprio) embarked on a remarkable journey before even reaching his 18th birthday, assuming roles as a doctor, a lawyer, and even a co-pilot for a major airline. Proficient in the art of deception, he excelled as a brilliant forger, earning him the title of the most successful bank robber in U.S. history at the age of 17. FBI Agent Carl Hanratty (Tom Hanks) is determined to apprehend Frank and hold him accountable for his crimes, but Frank continually outwits him at every turn.

Last day to watch: April 30.

The Equalizer

Robert McCall (played by Denzel Washington), a man with a shadowy past who strives to leave it behind, commits to forging a peaceful existence. Yet, when he encounters Teri (Chloë Grace Moretz), a teenager victimized by ruthless Russian mobsters, he finds himself compelled to intervene. Drawing upon his formidable abilities, McCall emerges from retirement, becoming a vigilant force determined to confront and dismantle those who prey upon the vulnerable.

Last day to watch: April 28.

Evil Dead

Mia (Jane Levy), grappling with addiction, resolves to break free from its grip. Seeking support, she enlists her brother David (Shiloh Fernandez), his girlfriend Natalie (Elizabeth Blackmore), and their friends Olivia (Jessica Lucas) and Eric (Lou Taylor Pucci) to join her at their family's secluded forest cabin to aid in her recovery. However, their plans take a horrifying turn when Eric discovers a mysterious Book of the Dead and unwittingly summons an ancient demon by reading from it. Chaos ensues as the sinister entity possesses Mia, unleashing hell upon them all.

Last day to watch: April 30.