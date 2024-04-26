From 'Tillu Square' to 'Kung Fu Panda 4': New OTT releases this week

Looking for some fun ways to spend your weekend? If you are a movie lover, you should spend some time catching up with some of the latest film releases that are now available on various OTT platforms.

Tillu Square (Telugu)

Catch Siddhu Jonnalagadda returning as Bala Gangadhar Tilak, alias Tillu, in the sequel to DJ Tillu (2022) titled 'Tillu Square'. This film explores Tillu's journey as he finds himself entangled in a murder investigation, all while developing feelings for a young woman played by Anupama Parameswaran, a determined Special Forces Agent on a mission to uncover the truth.

Streaming on Netflix from April 26.

Bhimaa (Telugu)

'Bhimaa' is a fantastical action-drama featuring Gopichand in a dual role, alongside Priya Bhavani Shankar, Malvika Sharma, Nassar, Naresh, Poorna, and Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles. Directed by A. Harsha and produced by K. K. Radhamohan, 'Bhimaa' was made with a budget of 28 crores.

Streaming on Disney + Hotstar from April 26.

Kung Fu Panda 4 (English)

'Kung Fu Panda 4' is the latest instalment in the beloved American animated martial arts comedy franchise. Produced by DreamWorks Animation and distributed by Universal Pictures, this fourth chapter reunites iconic voices such as Jack Black, Dustin Hoffman, James Hong, Bryan Cranston, and Ian McShane, returning to reprise their roles from the previous films.

Streaming on BookMyShow Stream from April 26.

The Family Star (Telugu)

Featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur, this family drama revolves around Govardhan and Indu. Govardhan, played by Deverakonda, is the pillar of his family, assuming responsibility for their well-being. As the story unfolds, he encounters his love interest, Indu, played by Thakur, adding a romantic dimension to his journey as a family man.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from April 26.

Dead Boy Detectives (English)

'Dead Boy Detectives' is an upcoming supernatural comedy series, created by Steve Yockey. Inspired by the DC Comics characters created by Neil Gaiman and Matt Wagner, the show follows the adventures of Charles Rowland and Edwin Paine. Instead of moving on to the afterlife, they choose to remain on Earth, solving supernatural crimes and mysteries in their own unique way.

Streaming on Netflix from April 25.