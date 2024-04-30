Nayanthara hails 'Aavesham' as a cinematic triumph of the decade

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 30, 2024 02:53 PM IST
Nayanthara, Aavesham poster. Photo: Instagram

Fahadh Faasil's latest movie 'Aavesham' has been receiving enthusiastic praise from audiences. Joining the chorus of acclaim is actress Nayanthara, who took to Instagram Stories to express her admiration. She applauded the entire team, especially highlighting Fahadh as a 'superstar'. Nayanthara also extended congratulations to director Jithu Madhavan and producer Nazriya Nazim for their efforts. She also praised composer Sushin Shyam's music, cinematographer Sameer Thahir's visuals, and other crew members.

In her Instagram post, Nayanthara described 'Aavesham' as a 'cinematic triumph of the decade'. She praised Jithu Madhavan's skilful writing, predicting its influence on future commercial films. Alongside a poster of the movie, she lauded Fahadh's performance, calling it 'massssssive' and expressing her love for every aspect of his remarkable portrayal.

'Aavesham' is set in Bengaluru, revolving around three college students Bibi, Santhan and Aju who join Ranga's (Fahadh) gang to confront their intimidating seniors. The film boldly 'reintroduces' Fahadh as 'Ranga,' setting the tone for his dynamic portrayal. 

