Netizens slam Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi's look in 'Ramayana' after leaked photos from film set go viral

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 30, 2024 11:50 AM IST
Photos of Sai Pallavi and Ranbir Kapoor from the 'Ramayana' film set. Photo | Instagram (zoomtv)
Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi's look from the upcoming magnum opus 'Ramayana' drew flak after leaked photos from the movie set went viral on social media. Ranbir plays Lord Ram while Sai essays the role of Sita in the Nitesh Tiwari directorial.
Many people slammed the makers for the costume choices in the film, which is being made on a 700-crore budget. One netizen opined that the designers could have opted to dress Sita in a lehenga instead of a sari. Others opined the costumes do not meet the standards of a high-budget movie.
Designer duo Rimple and Harpreet who worked in films like 'Padmaavat', 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2', among others are designing the costumes for 'Ramayana'. They will also be designing the costumes for the upcoming series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

In one of their joint statements, Harpreet and Rimple had said 'Ramayana is a huge responsibility as it not only embodies the essence of timeless values and virtues but also serves as a guiding light for generations. We are deeply committed to bringing forth the richness and intricacy of this epic tale through our designs, paying homage to its profound impact on our collective consciousness.' The film is Ranbir and Sai Pallavi's first film together. Lara Dutta portrays Kaikeyi, and Arun Govil depicts Raja Dashrath in the movie. The film will hit theatres in 2025.

