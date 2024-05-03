From 'Manjummel Boys' to 'Heeramandi': New OTT releases this week

Looking for some fun ways to spend your weekend? If you are a movie lover, you should spend some time catching up with some of the latest film releases that are now available on various OTT platforms.

T・P BON (Japanese)

'T.P. BON' is an anime series based on the manga of the same name, centred around Bon, a high school student thrust into the role of a Time Patrol member. Charged with a crucial mission, Bon and his squad travel through various historical moments worldwide, rescuing people in need.

Streaming on Netflix from May 2.

Shaitaan (Hindi)

Directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Devgn Films, Panorama Studios, and Jio Studios, 'Shaitaan' features Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, Jyothika, Anngad Raaj, and Janki Bodiwala. The story follows a family whose lives are thrown into disarray when their eldest daughter becomes ensnared by the dark magic woven by a mysterious stranger.

Streaming on Netflix from May 3.

Wonka (English)

Helmed by Paul King and featuring Timothée Chalamet in the lead role, the film recounts the journey of Willy Wonka, a chocolatier whose unwavering passion and boundless creativity propel him to conquer numerous challenges, ultimately ascending to the pinnacle of the chocolate-making world.

Streaming on JioCinema from May 3.

Heeramandi (Hindi)

Against the backdrop of India's turbulent freedom movement during the 1940s, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' delves into a captivating narrative rich with themes of love, power, vengeance, and liberation. The series boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Fardeen Khan, and Aditi Rao Hydari in prominent roles.

Streaming on Netflix from May 1.

Manjummel Boys (Malayalam)

Based on a true incident and produced by Parava Films, 'Manjummel Boys' revolves around a group of friends from a small town called Manjummel near Kochi who decide to have a vacation in Kodaikanal.

Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S. Poduval, Lal Jr, Deepak Parambol, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman, Chandu Salimkumar, Shebin Benson, and Vishnu Reghu round out the cast of the film.

Streaming on Disney+Hotstar from May 5.