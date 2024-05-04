Producers file complaint against Kamal Haasan for breach of contract

Producers Lingusamy and Subash Chandra Bose have lodged a complaint against actor-politician Kamal Haasan, citing breach of contract. The complaint, reportedly filed with the Producer's Council, alleges discrepancies stemming from their collaboration on the film 'Uttama Villain' in 2015.

According to a report by India Today, Lingusamy and Subash, alongside Kamal, had initially collaborated on 'Uttama Villain', a project that purportedly left the producer duo in financial distress. Following the film's lacklustre performance, Kamal had purportedly committed to collaborating on another project with them.

The report outlines that despite assurances to alleviate the financial strain by undertaking a new venture with a budget of Rs 30 crore, Kamal Haasan has purportedly failed to materialize the project over a span of nine years.

In a statement released on May 2nd, Lingusamy detailed how Kamal Haasan's script alterations contributed to the commercial failure of their previous project. Lingusamy also disclosed their intention to remake the Malayalam blockbuster 'Drishyam', which Kamal Haasan purportedly declined, only to subsequently undertake the project under a different production banner shortly thereafter.

