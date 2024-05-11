Was shocked to see reports of 'Anjaam Pathiraa' inspired murder: Director Midhun Manuel Thomas

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 11, 2024 03:33 PM IST
Midhun directed the 2020 hit investigation film 'Anjaam Pathiraa'. Photo | Imdb

Kochi: Malayalam filmmaker Midhun Manuel Thomas said he was shocked to see news reports that his hit film 'Anjaam Pathiraa' had inspired a murderer. Midhun said he was so shocked to read the headline that he chose not to read the full report. He was referring to reports that Shyamjith who was convicted of killing Vishnupriya, a 22-year-old woman in Kannur, after she ended the relationship with him was inspired by the portrayal of the serial killer in 'Anjaam Pathiraa.'
Midhun was interacting with the participants of 'Kathappura', a shortstory and screenplay camp for college students, organised jointly by Malayala Manorama and Kochi Corporation's Arts Space Kochi (Ask) initiative. Making a lighter note of the incidents of films inspiring crimes, Midhun said those who want to do some money laundering can find some ideas from his recent film 'Garudan'. "However, those who imitate the idea from the film will get caught for sure. The trick an ordinary person like me could imagine can be easily cracked by any smart police officer," he said. Scripted by Midhun, 'Garudan' was directed by debutant Arun Varma.

Midhun's upcoming film is Mammootty-starrer 'Turbo'. He has written the script for the movie directed by Vysakh. Midhun, known for writing and directing films of diverse genres, said he would not attempt a thriller for sometime now. "I did 'Abraham Ozler' at a time when audience have had too much of crime thrillers. Now, I would wait for people to find some interest in the genre again," he said.

