Prithviraj and Basil Joseph shine in 'Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil' trailer

The eagerly awaited trailer for ‘Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil’ has finally been released. Offering a tantalizing glimpse into what appears to be a full-fledged entertainer, the trailer sets the stage for high expectations. Directed by Vipin Das, the film stars the dynamic duo of Prithviraj Sukumaran and Basil Joseph in leading roles, priming audiences for an immersive cinematic experience.

The trailer commences with Basil Joseph's character enthusiastically discussing his impending wedding at Guruvayur Temple. However, as the trailer progresses, a shift occurs, with him expressing a reluctance to proceed with the marriage, hinting at a twist in the narrative.

The trailer also provides a sneak peek into Prithviraj Sukumaran’s character, generating anticipation regarding the role he will portray. Speculation suggests that Prithviraj's character may possess negative traits.

Apart from the stellar performances of Prithviraj Sukumaran and Basil Joseph, the film boasts an ensemble cast comprising Nikhila Vimal, Anaswara Rajan, Jagadish, Baiju Santhosh, and Irshad, among others. With a talented lineup and intriguing plot, 'Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil' is scheduled to hit the silver screens on May 16, promising audiences an unforgettable cinematic experience.