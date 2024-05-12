From 'Juno' to 'Terms of Endearment': Unwind this Mother's Day with a movie marathon

Today marks Mother's Day, a time when we all honour the invaluable love of our mothers. While there are countless ways to celebrate this occasion, if you're looking to unwind and savour a tranquil afternoon, here are a few movies perfect for indulging in on this special day.

Mother's Day

'Mother's Day' is a romantic dramedy film directed by Garry Marshall, starring Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson, Julia Roberts, and Jason Sudeikis in lead roles. The movie shows four mothers celebrating the day in their own unique ways. It resonates with moms who have embraced non-traditional approaches to Mother’s Day, finding joy in simple traditions and gestures.

Room

Trapped for years in a confined space, a woman (Brie Larson) and her young son (Jacob Tremblay) finally escape, granting the boy his first glimpse of the outside world. This movie is a must-watch, illustrating the deep bond between a mother and her son, even in the face of immense challenges.

Stepmom

Three years after his divorce from Jackie (Susan Sarandon), the mother of his children, Luke Harrison (Ed Harris) decides to move forward with his much younger girlfriend, Isabel Kelly (Julia Roberts). However, when the unconventional Kelly meets Harrison's children for the first time, their loyalty to their mother becomes evident. Despite her efforts, Kelly struggles to win over her young charges and Jackie, until a looming family crisis alters everything. Bollywood film 'We Are Family' serves as the official Indian adaptation of 'Stepmom', featuring Kajol, Kareena Kapoor, and Arjun Rampal in leading roles.

Juno

Elliot Page plays the titular character, a teenager grappling with her unplanned pregnancy and the challenges of adulthood that follow. Joining Page are Michael Cera, Jennifer Garner, Jason Bateman, Allison Janney, and J. K. Simmons. The film offers an engaging experience as we witness Juno navigate through her pregnancy while striving to maintain a normal teenage life, attending school and fulfilling her responsibilities, all while anticipating the arrival of her baby.

Terms of Endearment

'Terms of Endearment' is a comedy-drama film directed by James L. Brooks. The story explores the intricate mother-daughter relationship that evolves over several decades. Aurora Greenway (Shirley MacLaine), a determined and independent widow, and her daughter Emma (Debra Winger), who grapples with forging her own identity, are at the heart of the story. Amidst the trials of love, loss, and familial complexities, their bond undergoes scrutiny but emerges resilient and enduring.