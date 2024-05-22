Rajinikanth, Yusuff Ali meet in Dubai. Fans share video of 'superstars' taking a ride in Rolls Royce

Superstar Rajinikanth who was in Dubai for the shoot of his upcoming movie 'Vettaiyan' visited Malayali industrialist M A Yusuff Ali. A video of the actor being driven around by Yusuff Ali has gone viral on social media. There are reports that Rajinikanth first visited the global headquarters of Lulu Group International, where he was received by Yusuff Ali.

He was later taken to Yusuff Ali's residence, where they both spent hours bonding over lunch. Netizens were happy to see the two together and even posted interesting comments under the video.

“The owner of Lulu Group of Companies Mr Yusuff Ali, took Thalaivar for a jolly ride in his Rolls Royce in Abu Dhabi,” one user wrote while sharing the video. The shoot of the Rajinikanth-starrer 'Vettaiyan' has reportedly been wrapped up and the film is expected to go into post-production soon. The film stars Manju Warrier, Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Ritika Singh, among others.